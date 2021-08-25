The Lead

Biden administration to restart oil and gas leasing

By: - August 25, 2021 9:42 am

A Marcellus shale natural gas well in Jackson Twp., Butler County, Pa. Photo by WCN 24/7 for Flickr Commons

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob Fischler is a national correspondent for States Newsroom.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Increases in royalties paid by oil and gas producers, lease rates targeted in Biden review
Increases in royalties paid by oil and gas… by Jacob Fischler March 26, 2021
Biden to pause new oil and gas leases on public lands in sweeping climate order
Biden to pause new oil and gas leases on public… by Ariana Figueroa January 27, 2021
Why 'Indian Country' is excited about the first native interior secretary and the promise she brings | Opinion
Why 'Indian Country' is excited about the first… by Capital-Star Guest Contributor February 18, 2021